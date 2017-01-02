‘Jesus Christ was the First Fedayeen’: Priest of Palestinian Resistance, Hilarion Capucci, Dies (VIDEO)

Hilarion Capucci, Archbishop of Jerusalem. (Photo: Video grab, YouTube)

Hilarion Capucci, the celebrated former archbishop of Jerusalem, died in Rome on January 1, 2017 at the age of 94, as announced by the Vatican in an official statement.

He was mourned both by the Hamas government in Gaza and by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas who described him as a “martyr of Jerusalem”. The Melkite Greek Catholic Patriarch of Antioch and All the East Gregarious III Laham also paid homage to Capucci, describing him as a “hero” of the Palestinian cause.

Capucci was born in the city of Aleppo during the years of French colonial rule in March 1922, once the industrial capital of Syria now reduced to rubble by the six-year war. Capucci was ordained a Catholic priest of the Basilian Alepian Order in the summer of 1947, and nine years later he became archbishop and in 1965, Patriarchal Vicar of Jerusalem.

One of Palestine's most ardent supporters: Archbishop Hilarion Capucci of Aleppo was arrested by the IDF in 1972 pic.twitter.com/BoWS0NYvdp — Leith Abou Fadel (@leithfadel) July 12, 2015

A Friend to the Resistance

During the 1960s, Capucci became something of a public intellectual and unappointed ambassador for the Palestinian cause, writing, preaching, and lecturing about justice for the Palestinians and Israel’s atrocities and human rights abuses. “Jesus Christ was the first Fedayeen [resistance fighter]. I am just following his example” he said.

When the Palestinian revolution was declared on January 1, 1965, Capucci immediately came out in its defence, striking a friendship with Yasser Arafat that was to last a lifetime.

“He had an excellent relationship with Abu Ammar,” recalled the former Palestinian First Lady Suha Arafat, a Christian convert to Islam, adding that Arafat had “deep admiration” for Capucci and would often take him along to international conventions along with the Mufti of Jerusalem, to stress a united Muslim-Christian stance against the Israeli occupation.

Speaking to Gulf News, she added: “His cross was also his sword – he never carried a weapon in his life. He was a great man and lived by his convictions despite the tremendous amount of psychological and physical pressure that he was subjected to by the Israelis. President Arafat loved him dearly and so did I, ever since I first met him in Nablus when I was a child.”

Former Jerusalem Archbishop Hilarion Capucci, 94, passed away in Rome today. He was exiled to Vatican for aiding Palestinian resistance pic.twitter.com/LXODIuZns7 — Belal Aldabbour (@Belalmd12) January 1, 2017

Arrest and Imprisonment by Israel

On August 8, 1974, the Syrian-born priest was arrested by Israeli police for smuggling weapons to the West Bank in a Mercedes Benz. He was caught in the possession of grenades, rifles, and over two hundred pounds of explosives that he was planning to deliver to the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO).

He was brought to trial in occupied Jerusalem, ironically on Salah Al Din Al Ayyubi Street, named after the Muslim Sultan who fought the Crusaders in Jerusalem, and the courtroom was attended by prominent international lawyers who came to his defence.

Loudspeakers were installed and thousands lined up to follow his fate – having become an iconic symbol of resistance for the Palestinians. He was convicted of using his clerical and diplomatic standing to support “terrorism” and he was sent to 12 years behind bars at the Ramle Prison, an Israeli-held city in central Palestine at the intersection connecting the port of Jaffa with Jerusalem.

Maximos V, the patriarch of the Melkite Church, came out in his defence, saying: “If we go back in history we find other bishops who smuggled weapons, gave their lives and committed other illegal actions to save Jews from Nazi occupation. I do not see why a man who is ready to save Arabs should be condemned.”

In response, various Palestinian groups launched a series of attacks against Israel, the first being on the northern Israeli village of Kfar Yuval, taking hostages in June 1975 and refusing to release them until Capucci was set free.

Then-Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin refused to comply, however, and other attacks quickly followed, notably on June 27, 1976 when Palestinian commandos from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) hijacked an Air France Flight 139 headed from Tel Aviv to Paris, with its 248 passengers. They were flown to Entebbe, near Kampala, the capital of Uganda. They were welcomed by Ugandan President Idi Amin, who demanded the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, namely Hilarion Capucci. Their mission was foiled with a counter-operation launched by Israeli forces.

Palestinian Bishop Hilarion Capucci who passed away today in Rome. Talks about "liberating Palestine with Allah's strength, Allahu Akbar" pic.twitter.com/0FhH36k3p5 — Abbs Winston (@AbbsWinston) January 1, 2017

A Critic of the Iraq War

In 2000-2003 he emerged as an outspoken critic of the war on Iraq and an active advocate of the second Palestinian uprising (intifada) that erupted in Jerusalem in September 2000.

In 2009, Capucci boarded a Lebanese ship bound for Gaza, which was seized by Israeli forces when it attempted to violate Israel’s naval blockade.

In May 2010 Capucci participated in the Free Gaza Movement’s Freedom Flotilla to the Gaza Strip. He was a passenger on the Turkish MV Mavi Marmara, which was seized in the early hours of May 31 by the Israeli navy. Nine people were killed and many were injured.

At 88, Capucci was arrested for the second time, and held at Beersheba prison, and then deported amidst international outcry.

Fadi Esber, the editor of the peer-reviewed historical journal Dimashq, added to Gulf News: “The life and works of Hilarion Capucci, his commitment to Palestine above all, for which he paid a heavy price, are a testament to how Arab Christians have always identified themselves with their Arab homeland. Today, as many Christians are forced into exile, leaving their homes in Iraq, Syria, and Palestine, Capucci’s life offers a valuable lesson to all, for although circumstances may force many to leave their homeland, distance will never transform into forgetfulness.”

