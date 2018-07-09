Jewish Home Party Threatens to Block ‘Jewish Nation-State’ Bill (VIDEO)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared yesterday that he hopes to see the coalition government pass the “Jewish nation-state” bill before the summer break, reported Haaretz, but the Jewish Home party announces it will vote against the bill unless a controversial clause asserting the primacy of Jewish jurisprudence is reinstated.

Live update: Bennett threatens to block Jewish state bill https://t.co/IZLbeKoXJc pic.twitter.com/f1xoMTeahc — TOI ALERTS (@TOIAlerts) July 9, 2018

The clause was removed from the draft legislation at the request of Yisrael Beytenu and other parties in the coalition.

Three sections that have yet to be finalized including the section permitting the establishment of towns for Jews only (which already exist in practice), the section reducing the status of the Arabic language from “official” to “special”, and “and the section instructing judges to look to precedents from Jewish legal rulings in instances where Israeli law offers no guidance”.

Committee chair MK Amir Ohana (Likud) told Haaretz:

“We are making feverish efforts to bring the coalition parties to an agreement. We will make sure that the nation-state bill will be a meaningful bill that will bring good news to the Jewish people’s only nation-state.”

