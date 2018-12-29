Jewish Settlements Demand Extra Budget for ‘Security’ (VIDEO)

Illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank have sent a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanding that extra finances be allocated for their “security”.

The letter came after about 100 settler families – who were affected by the escalation of violence in the occupied West Bank earlier this month – asked the heads of Israel’s settlement councils to put pressure on Netanyahu to reinforce the budget for settlement security, Quds Press reported citing Israeli news website 0404.

Israel settlements demand extra budget for ‘security’ pic.twitter.com/FJHxMIV6ZN — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) December 29, 2018

The letter read:

“We call for Prime Minister Netanyahu to reply to the letter of the heads of settlement councils by accepting the proposed budget in order to reinforce security in the West Bank settlements.”

Israeli settlers are burning tyres and blocking roads in Sederot, Southern 'Israel' in protest against the ceasefire reached between resistance factions and 'Israel'. They want Gaza wiped off the map!

More than 15 Palestinians were slaughtered, & tens injured. Not enough! pic.twitter.com/5kNi2X668N — AbdelKarim Alkahlout 🌹🇵🇸 (@KareemN96) November 13, 2018

It added:

“We call on the Prime Minister and Defence Minister [Netanyahu currently holds both portfolios] to afford security for the settlers in the West Bank. They are no longer secure and it is unreasonable for the government to reject the budget needed for settlement security due to financial reasons.”

An ever expanding crime: #Israel is stealing 85% of #Palestinian water forbidding Palestinians from digging wells & is expanding settlements that strangle Palestinian cities & villages, making them captives on their own land. This is an #ApartheidState https://t.co/7l09uL9DCA — James J. Zogby (@jjz1600) December 28, 2018

During the past few weeks, Jewish settlers have organized several protests against what they perceive to be Israel’s weak security in the occupied West Bank, while settler youth have taken matters into their own hands and carried out attacks on Palestinians living in nearby villages.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)