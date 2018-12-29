Jewish Settlements Demand Extra Budget for ‘Security’ (VIDEO)

December 29, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Jewish settlers protest in Tel Aviv against the recent ‘ceasefire’ agreemend between Israel and Palestinian resistance in Gaza. (Photo: via Twitter)

Illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank have sent a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanding that extra finances be allocated for their “security”.

The letter came after about 100 settler families – who were affected by the escalation of violence in the occupied West Bank earlier this month – asked the heads of Israel’s settlement councils to put pressure on Netanyahu to reinforce the budget for settlement security, Quds Press reported citing Israeli news website 0404.

The letter read:

“We call for Prime Minister Netanyahu to reply to the letter of the heads of settlement councils by accepting the proposed budget in order to reinforce security in the West Bank settlements.”

It added:

“We call on the Prime Minister and Defence Minister [Netanyahu currently holds both portfolios] to afford security for the settlers in the West Bank. They are no longer secure and it is unreasonable for the government to reject the budget needed for settlement security due to financial reasons.”

During the past few weeks, Jewish settlers have organized several protests against what they perceive to be Israel’s weak security in the occupied West Bank, while settler youth have taken matters into their own hands and carried out attacks on Palestinians living in nearby villages.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.