Jewish Settler Runs over Palestinian Girl in Bethlehem

A Palestinian young schoolgirl was reportedly injured this morning after being hit a Jewish settler’s car near Bethlehem.

Local media reported that the Palestinian schoolgirl was hit by the settler at the entry to the village, while on her way to school.

The girl, who was identified as Yasmeen Khaled Ghazal, 17, was immediately rushed to Al Yamamah hospital for treatment.

Last year, Israeli NGO B’Tselem revealed that settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation and that Israeli security forces enable these actions.

“Israeli security,” said the NGO, “forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinians casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

(Palestine Chronicle, QudsNews, Social Media)