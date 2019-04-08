Jewish Settler Rams Vehicle into Palestinian near Bethlehem

A Jewish settler ran over a Palestinian youth near Bethlehem. (Photo: File)

A Jewish settler ran over a Palestinian youth on Route 60 near the illegal Jewish settlement of Gush Etzion in the southern occupied West Bank district of Bethlehem.

Muhammad Awad, head of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), confirmed that the Palestinian youth, identified as Hamza Shihadeh Najajra, from the Nahhalin village in the Bethlehem district, was run over by a Jewish settler.

Awad said that Najajra suffered a critical injury in the head and was taken to a hospital in Jerusalem City, in the central West Bank.

Local sources said the Jewish settler fled the scene.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

