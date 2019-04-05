Jewish Settler Runs over Palestinian Teen in West Bank

April 5, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
A Palestinian teen was seriously injured after being run over by a Jewish settler in the West Bank. (Photo: via MEMO)

A 16-year-old Palestinian on Friday was seriously injured after being run over by a Jewish settler in the southern West Bank, according to a Palestinian official.

Ibrahim Abu Zara, governor oh Hebron’s Yatta municipality, told Anadolu Agency:

“Ays Mahmoud Houshiyeh, 16, from the city of Hebron [Al-Khalil] was run over by an Israeli settler while he was walking down the city’s main street.”

Houshiyeh has since been taken to a nearby hospital, Abu Zara said, where he is being treated for serious head injuries.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law, with recent announcements of settlement expansion provoking condemnation from the international community.

The Israeli human rights group B’Tselem reported that Palestinians in the West Bank are often targeted by Jewish settlers, fully backed by Israeli authorities.

(Anadolu Agency, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.