Jewish Settler Runs over Palestinian Teen in West Bank

A 16-year-old Palestinian on Friday was seriously injured after being run over by a Jewish settler in the southern West Bank, according to a Palestinian official.

Ibrahim Abu Zara, governor oh Hebron’s Yatta municipality, told Anadolu Agency:

“Ays Mahmoud Houshiyeh, 16, from the city of Hebron [Al-Khalil] was run over by an Israeli settler while he was walking down the city’s main street.”

Houshiyeh has since been taken to a nearby hospital, Abu Zara said, where he is being treated for serious head injuries.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law, with recent announcements of settlement expansion provoking condemnation from the international community.

The Israeli human rights group B’Tselem reported that Palestinians in the West Bank are often targeted by Jewish settlers, fully backed by Israeli authorities.

