Jewish Settler Sues Airbnb over Occupied West Bank Settlement Ban

A Jewish settler is suing Airbnb over its ban on occupied West Bank settlement listings, heeding the call of Israeli officials to challenge the decision.

Ma’anit Rabinovich, who advertised her settlement apartment in the Kida outpost on Airbnb, filed a lawsuit against the company at a Jerusalem court on Thursday.

Airbnb faces Israeli class-action lawsuit for delisting settlements https://t.co/YzNoTUgcoz In other news: White Citizens Councils sue for boycott of segregated facilities by Civil Rights activists. #RacismRedux — Bunkunin (@bunkybun) November 22, 2018

She argues that the decision represents a “grave, offensive, and outrageous discrimination.”

Her suit points to disputed territories where Airbnb continues to operate, such as Tibet and northern Cyprus, among others.

Rabinovich is suing for 15,000 shekels ($4,000) in damages.

Ma’anit Rabinovich from the settlement of Kida claims that the holiday rental site's removal of 200 listings was '“outrageous discrimination” https://t.co/2WXw85QQSH via @bdnews24 #worldnews — #Bangladesh News 24 (#BreakingNews 24) (@bdnews24) November 23, 2018

The vacation rental company said on Monday it would take down 200 listings in Israeli settlements after coming under pressure by Palestinians and rights groups.

An evaluation by Airbnb “concluded that we should remove listings in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank that are at the core of the dispute between Israelis and Palestinians.”

The decision prompted threats by Israel of high taxes on the site. Israel’s tourism minister encouraged Israelis to sue the company.

Settlers seek to sue Airbnb for ‘outrageous discrimination’: Ma’anit Rabinovich of the Kida outpost also targets Israeli left-wing activism group Kerem Navot, saying it pressured vacation rental giant to drop listings in the West Bank https://t.co/DESX5wOLGp TimesofIsrael pic.twitter.com/rPwbSIISBK — Jewish Community (@JComm_BlogFeeds) November 22, 2018

Israel has built over 200 settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since capturing and occupying the Palestinian territories since 1967.

Around 400,000 Israelis live in West Bank settlements, which range in size from tiny hamlets to large towns. A further 200,000 live in settlements in occupied East Jerusalem.

The international community considers the settlements to be illegal and a key barrier to peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)