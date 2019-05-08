Jewish Settler Suspected of Killing Palestinian Mother Released to House Arrest

An Israeli court released the Jewish settler suspected of killing a Palestinian mother of eight, Aisha Muhammad Talal al-Rabi, near the Zaatara checkpoint in Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank, on Tuesday.

Lod’s District Court ordered for the release of the Jewish settler and placed him under house arrest until further notice.

Israeli settler teen charged with lethal stoning of Palestinian woman released to house arrest. If he were Palestinian, his family house would already have been demolished by the occupier. #ZionismIsRacism https://t.co/P8IewlltVJ — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) May 7, 2019

The Jewish settler, whose remained unidentified, was reported to be a student in a religious institute in Israel’s illegal Rechelim settlement.

Aisha Muhammad Talal al-Rabi, 47, a mother of eight children, from the Bidya village near Salfit in the northern occupied West Bank, was killed and her husband was injured, after Jewish settlers hurled rocks at their vehicle near the Zaatara checkpoint in Nablus in the northern West Bank on October 12, 2018.

Israeli court decided to release the main suspect of killing Aisha Al-Rabi, the Palestinian mother who was stoned to death by illegal Israeli settlers,October 2018, We are under the Israeli military law, violent Israeli settlers are under Israeli civil law, settlers have impunity pic.twitter.com/5SBOdNMnHt — Issa Amro عيسى عمرو 🇵🇸 (@Issaamro) May 7, 2019

Palestinian towns and villages in the Nablus area are surrounded by Jewish settlements and outposts, many of which are protected by the Israeli military and have gained notoriety for being comprised of the most extremist settlers.

However, the Palestinian government has no jurisdiction over Israelis in the West Bank, and violent acts carried out by Jewish settlers often occur in the presence of Israeli military forces who rarely act to protect Palestinian residents.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)