Jewish Settler to Serve Four Years For Church Arson Attack

A Nazareth court has sentenced a Jewish settler to four years in prison and fined him 50,000 shekels ($14,000) for setting fire to the Church of the Multiplication of Loaves and Fishes on the shores of the Sea of Galilee.

Prosecutors had called for a nine-year sentence against Yinon Reuveni. Reuveni‘s lawyer, who is known for his racist sentiments, Itman Ben-Gvir, announced that he will appeal against the ruling.

Church of the Multiplication of the Loaves and Fishes, by the Sea of Galilee, attacked. Please pray peace. http://t.co/SGeg5NZla3 — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) June 18, 2015

Reuveni had set fire to the Catholic church believed by Christians to be where Jesus had performed the Loaves and Fishes Miracle. With the help of others, Reuveni’s act of arson damaged two rooms in the church complex.

Good news for the #Christian community in the Holy Land: The perpetrators of the Tabgha attack on a Benedictine #Church have been convicted. #ChristianNews #extremism https://t.co/OLhMIjBl7X — Eva Claro (@EvaClaro4) December 12, 2017

Yehuda Asraf, another settler who owns the car that drove Reuveni to the church, was acquitted of a charge of aiding and abetting.

