Jewish Settlers Assault Elderly Palestinian Man (VIDEO)

Jewish settlers assaulted a Palestinian elderly man in the West Bank on Saturday evening, Palestine Information Center reports.

A gang of israelis abuse and assault a 70 year-old Palestinian man and other members of his family in Jabal Jalis east of al-Khalil #Palestine https://t.co/FYP88ZZiY5 — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) August 11, 2019

Local sources said that a group of Jewish settlers attacked the Palestinian citizen Shaker al-Tamimi, 70, and his family near their home in Jabal Jalis. No serious injuries were reported.

There are about 503 settler outposts in the West Bank and Jerusalem. They are inhabited by 800,000 Israeli settlers who carry out almost daily attacks on the Palestinians.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)