Jewish Settlers Assault Elderly Palestinian Man (VIDEO)

Jewish settlers assaulted a Palestinian elderly man in the West Bank on Saturday evening, Palestine Information Center reports.
A gang of israelis abuse and assault a 70 year-old Palestinian man and other members of his family in Jabal Jalis east of al-Khalil #Palestine https://t.co/FYP88ZZiY5
— Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) August 11, 2019
Local sources said that a group of Jewish settlers attacked the Palestinian citizen Shaker al-Tamimi, 70, and his family near their home in Jabal Jalis. No serious injuries were reported.
ISMPalestine "#Israeli #setters attack elderly #Palestinian couple in #AlKhalil the evening before #Eid in #occupied #WestBank. #Settlers and #soldiers harass #international #activists for standing in #solidarity with #Palestinians living in this #ap… pic.twitter.com/VTqZHMbuFk"
— Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) August 10, 2019
There are about 503 settler outposts in the West Bank and Jerusalem. They are inhabited by 800,000 Israeli settlers who carry out almost daily attacks on the Palestinians.
(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)
