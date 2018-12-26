Jewish settlers assaulted a Palestinian elderly shepherd in the Burqa village, in the northern occupied West Bank district of Nablus, on Wednesday, injuring him in the head.

A Palestinian official who monitors settlement activity in the northern West Bank, Ghassan Daghlas, reported that a number of Israeli settlers attacked an elderly Palestinian shepherd, identified as Mufid Abu Hussein, 70, as he was herding his sheep in Burqa, near the illegal Jewish settlement of Homesh.

haj mufid abu hussein was grazing his goats today near nablus when he was attacked & beaten by zionist colonists https://t.co/H7N5dB37xt palestine, bilad asham — leila (@ainiladra) December 26, 2018

Abu Hussein was injured in the head and transferred to a hospital for treatment after he was found unconscious.

An upwards of some 600,000 Jewish settlers reside in occupied Palestinian territory in violation of international law. The international community has repeatedly called their presence and rising population the main impediment to potential peace in the region.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)