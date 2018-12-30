Jewish Settlers Assault, Injure Palestinian in Hebron (VIDEO)

Jewish settlers attacked a Palestinian youth in the Tel Rumeida neighborhood in the Old City of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the southern occupied West Bank, late Friday, causing him injuries.

Hatem Samih al-Muhtaseb, 22, reported that some 10 Israeli settlers attacked him by beating with their hands and legs, causing him bruises and pain across his body.

Israeli settlers beat a Palestinian resident from Tel Rumeida in Hebron while he was on his way back to his home ,The settlers breaking one of his teeth and causing some bruises in his body. pic.twitter.com/Vzv9RqwmCo — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) December 29, 2018

Al-Muhtaseb added that Israeli forces then arrived at the scene and secured the settlers’ way out of the area.

Tel Rumeida is located within the area of the city designated as H2, an area taking over the bulk of Hebron’s Old City that is under full Israeli military control, and the site of five illegal Jewish settlements which continually expand into surrounding Palestinian neighborhoods.

The Israeli-controlled H2 area is home to 30,000 Palestinians and around 800 Jewish settlers who live under the protection of Israeli forces.

Israeli settlers attacks palestinian in Tel Rumeida by stones https://t.co/3lWO5KcIEX عبر @YouTube — عمر (@T1jmFlw3pGLlzRe) December 24, 2018

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

The Palestinian government has no jurisdiction over Israelis in the West Bank, and acts carried out by Jewish settlers often occur in the presence of Israeli military forces who rarely act to protect Palestinian residents.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)