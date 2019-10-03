Jewish Settlers Attack 3 Palestinian Children in Hebron

A group of settlers beat three children in front of their house in Tel Rumeida near the illegal settlement of Ramat Yeshai in occupied Hebron (Al-Khalil) on Tuesday.

Local sources said:

“The group of settlers severely assaulted the three sons of the Tayseer Abu Eisha, who are between the ages of 11 and 13.”

Settlers assault 3 Palestinian children in Hebron pic.twitter.com/FRWYLxaAUF — Nermin Hamdy (@NerminHamdy16) October 3, 2019

Abu Eisha’s house is located within the border of the illegal settlement and the family has persistently been harassed, abused and assaulted by illegal settlers living in the area in an effort to force the family out of their home.

Israeli occupation forces arrested 13 Palestinians in occupied Nablus on Tuesday claiming they had participated in acts of popular resistance against settlers.

In this video, you're watching Israeli settlers, just for fun, attack a Palestinian woman and her children in Hebron, the occupied Palestine.🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/qrMtAw1p0W — Rawan Nassar 🇵🇸✌ (@RawanNassar13) September 30, 2019

Earlier this year UN OCHA noted that “since the beginning of 2019, the bi-weekly average of settler attacks resulting in Palestinian casualties or property damage has witnessed a 40 and 133 percent increase, compared to the biweekly average of 2018 and 2017.”

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)