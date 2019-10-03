Jewish Settlers Attack 3 Palestinian Children in Hebron

October 3, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinian residents are regularly harassed by Israeli forces and settlers in Hebron. (Photo: via AJE)

A group of settlers beat three children in front of their house in Tel Rumeida near the illegal settlement of Ramat Yeshai in occupied Hebron (Al-Khalil) on Tuesday.

Local sources said:

“The group of settlers severely assaulted the three sons of the Tayseer Abu Eisha, who are between the ages of 11 and 13.”

Abu Eisha’s house is located within the border of the illegal settlement and the family has persistently been harassed, abused and assaulted by illegal settlers living in the area in an effort to force the family out of their home.

Israeli occupation forces arrested 13 Palestinians in occupied Nablus on Tuesday claiming they had participated in acts of popular resistance against settlers.

Earlier this year UN OCHA noted that “since the beginning of 2019, the bi-weekly average of settler attacks resulting in Palestinian casualties or property damage has witnessed a 40 and 133 percent increase, compared to the biweekly average of 2018 and 2017.”

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.