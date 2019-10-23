Jewish Settlers Attack Farmers Harvesting Olives in West Bank (VIDEO)

October 23, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Jewish Settlers Attack Farmers Harvesting Olives in West Bank, backed by Israeli soldiers. (Photo: via Twitter)

Jewish settlers continue to attack Palestinian farmers harvesting their olive crops throughout the occupied West Bank.

Today, they also stole the tools the farmers use in picking olives.

According to Khaled Ibieh, head of Yasouf village council in the north of the West Bank, settlers stole blankets, ladders and an olive picking machine owned by two local residents they had left behind in their fields as they continue with the olive harvest that often takes weeks to complete.

He said the settlers from nearby illegal settlements of Tapuach and Rahel snuck into the lands and stole the tools in order to disrupt the harvest.

Thousands of Palestinian families anxiously wait for the olive harvest season every year, which is often the main source of income for most families.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Blog

Abbas to Dissolve Hamas-Led Body

December 9, 2018 Blog, News

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said late Saturday evening that the Hamas-dominated Palestinian Legislative Council will soon be dissolved, Palestine’s official news agency reported. Addressing a conference in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Abbas […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.