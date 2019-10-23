Jewish Settlers Attack Farmers Harvesting Olives in West Bank (VIDEO)

Jewish settlers continue to attack Palestinian farmers harvesting their olive crops throughout the occupied West Bank.

Today, they also stole the tools the farmers use in picking olives.

According to Khaled Ibieh, head of Yasouf village council in the north of the West Bank, settlers stole blankets, ladders and an olive picking machine owned by two local residents they had left behind in their fields as they continue with the olive harvest that often takes weeks to complete.

IOF on Wednesday attacked #Palestinian villagers harvesting olives.

He said the settlers from nearby illegal settlements of Tapuach and Rahel snuck into the lands and stole the tools in order to disrupt the harvest.

Thousands of Palestinian families anxiously wait for the olive harvest season every year, which is often the main source of income for most families.

