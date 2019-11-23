Jewish Settlers Attack, Injure Civilians in Hebron City (VIDEOS)

Dozens of hardcore Jewish settlers under Israeli army protection converged today on the old city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), south of the occupied West Bank, and attacked Palestinian civilians and storekeepers, injuring many of them.

Settlers pelted stones and empty bottles as well as sprayed pepper gas at passersby, local residents and storekeepers, injuring some of them and terrorizing many others, especially children. The Israeli army reportedly did nothing to protect the Palestinian civilians, witnesses said.

A Palestinian baby hit by stones hurled at Palestinian homes in Tal Errumaidah neighbourhood in the old town of Hebron.

Earlier today, the Israeli military closed the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron to Muslim worshippers as thousands of Jewish settlers converged on the old city, which is under full Israeli military rule, to mark what is known as Sarah holiday.

Tension has been high in the city since yesterday as extremist settlers attacked homes of Palestinian families in the occupied section of the city, injuring several people.

Israeli illegal settlers attack native Palestinians in their houses in the neighborhood of Jaber in occupied Hebron, leaving eight injuries.



Settlers were also seen yesterday placing stones with Jewish inscriptions on walls and arches in the old town of Hebron in an effort to make believe that the city is historically Jewish.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)