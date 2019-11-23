Jewish Settlers Attack, Injure Civilians in Hebron City (VIDEOS)

Palestinian child Haitham Danaa lies on the ground after being assaulted by illegal Jewish settlers in Hebron. (Photo: via Social Media)

Dozens of hardcore Jewish settlers under Israeli army protection converged today on the old city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), south of the occupied West Bank, and attacked Palestinian civilians and storekeepers, injuring many of them.

Settlers pelted stones and empty bottles as well as sprayed pepper gas at passersby, local residents and storekeepers, injuring some of them and terrorizing many others, especially children. The Israeli army reportedly did nothing to protect the Palestinian civilians, witnesses said.

Now..A Palestinian baby hit by stones hurled at Palestinian homes in Tal Errumaidah neighbourhood in the old town of…

Posted by Younes Arar on Saturday, November 23, 2019

Earlier today, the Israeli military closed the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron to Muslim worshippers as thousands of Jewish settlers converged on the old city, which is under full Israeli military rule, to mark what is known as Sarah holiday.

Tension has been high in the city since yesterday as extremist settlers attacked homes of Palestinian families in the occupied section of the city, injuring several people.

Settlers were also seen yesterday placing stones with Jewish inscriptions on walls and arches in the old town of Hebron in an effort to make believe that the city is historically Jewish.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

