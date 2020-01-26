Jewish Settlers Attack, Injure Dozens of Palestinians in West Bank

January 26, 2020 Blog, News, Videos
Settler violence against Palestinian farmers is routine in the West Bank. (Photo: via Twitter)

Several Palestinians were reportedly wounded on Saturday, in attacks carried out by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers throughout the West Bank.

In the village of Sawiyeh in southern Nablus, two Palestinians were reportedly wounded, including one who remains in critical condition.

According to Murad Abu Ras, the head of the village council of Sawiyeh, a group of Jewish settlers attacked and beat 62-year-old Abdel Jawad Khalil and his son Nizar, hitting their head with stones and sticks.

Both victims were farming the land when they were attacked by Jewish settlers. 

Meanwhile, in the Palestinian village of Burin, in southern Nablus, Jewish settlers attacked houses of Palestinian citizens, but the locals were able to fight back.

Confrontations also erupted between Israeli soldiers and local residents at the entry to Arroub refugee camp in Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Israeli soldiers threw stun and gas grenades at the Palestinian residents, causing several suffocation cases. They also detained Palestinian journalist Thaer Sharif for several hours, before releasing him.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

(Palestine Chronicle, QNN, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.