Jewish Settlers Attack, Injure Dozens of Palestinians in West Bank

Several Palestinians were reportedly wounded on Saturday, in attacks carried out by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers throughout the West Bank.

In the village of Sawiyeh in southern Nablus, two Palestinians were reportedly wounded, including one who remains in critical condition.

According to Murad Abu Ras, the head of the village council of Sawiyeh, a group of Jewish settlers attacked and beat 62-year-old Abdel Jawad Khalil and his son Nizar, hitting their head with stones and sticks.

Israeli occupation forces raided tonight the house of the Palestinian journalist Sameh Al Titi in Al Arroub refugee camp and arrested him pic.twitter.com/xaBM3JOyRf — Heba Khaled (@Heba_Khaled21) December 9, 2019

Both victims were farming the land when they were attacked by Jewish settlers.

Meanwhile, in the Palestinian village of Burin, in southern Nablus, Jewish settlers attacked houses of Palestinian citizens, but the locals were able to fight back.

Confrontations also erupted between Israeli soldiers and local residents at the entry to Arroub refugee camp in Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Footage from the olive harvest in Burin: settlers attack Palestinian harvesters and make off with stolen olives while soldiers remove the owners: pic.twitter.com/8lZmgibv54 — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) January 8, 2020

Israeli soldiers threw stun and gas grenades at the Palestinian residents, causing several suffocation cases. They also detained Palestinian journalist Thaer Sharif for several hours, before releasing him.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

(Palestine Chronicle, QNN, Social Media)