Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Civilian, Set Fire to Fields in West Bank

Jewish settlers attacked a Palestinian civilian today and set fire to fields in two different locations in the northern West Bank, local officials said.

In Kufl Haris village, north of Salfit, Jewish settlers threw rocks at a Palestinian house in the village, injuring 64-year-old Mahmoud Bouzieh in the hand, according to Abdul Rahim Bouzieh, director of the village’s municipality.

In the village of Madama, south of the city of Nablus, settlers set fire to olive fields, according to Ghassan Daghlas, a local official.

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have been demanding international protection against Jewish settlers’ attacks, often supported by the Israeli army.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)