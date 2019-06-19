Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Civilian, Set Fire to Fields in West Bank

June 19, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Jewish settlers and Israeli army have been intensifying Attacks against Palestinian residents. (Photo: via B'tselem)

Jewish settlers attacked a Palestinian civilian today and set fire to fields in two different locations in the northern West Bank, local officials said.

In Kufl Haris village, north of Salfit, Jewish settlers threw rocks at a Palestinian house in the village, injuring 64-year-old Mahmoud Bouzieh in the hand, according to Abdul Rahim Bouzieh, director of the village’s municipality.

In the village of Madama, south of the city of Nablus, settlers set fire to olive fields, according to Ghassan Daghlas, a local official.

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have been demanding international protection against Jewish settlers’ attacks, often supported by the Israeli army.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.