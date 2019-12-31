Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Commuters in West Bank

December 31, 2019 Blog, News
Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

Jewish settlers today attacked Palestinian vehicles traveling between Nablus and Jenin, hurling stones, injuring some of the passengers and causing damage to several cars, according to Wafa.

Palestinian official Ghassan Daghlas told WAFA that 25 vehicles sustained broken windows and several people were injured from shattered glass.

As Ramzy Baroud, journalist, author, and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, noted:

“Now situated at the center of Israeli politics, Jewish settlers are enjoying the spectacle of being courted by all major political parties. Their increased violence against the indigenous Palestinians in the West Bank is a form of political muscle-flexing, an expression of dominance and a brutish display of political priorities.”

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is hardly prosecuted by the Israeli authorities.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

