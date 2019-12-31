Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Commuters in West Bank

Jewish settlers today attacked Palestinian vehicles traveling between Nablus and Jenin, hurling stones, injuring some of the passengers and causing damage to several cars, according to Wafa.

Palestinian official Ghassan Daghlas told WAFA that 25 vehicles sustained broken windows and several people were injured from shattered glass.

Killing Tariq: Why We Must Rethink the Roots of Jewish Settlers Violence Tariq Zabania, killed by settler in road accident Ramzy Baroud writes in The Palestine Chronicle Seven-year-old Tariq Zabania from Al-Khalil (Hebron) was killed on the spot when … https://t.co/wDRYAu2W1K — André Levy (@andre__levy) July 25, 2019

As Ramzy Baroud, journalist, author, and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, noted:

“Now situated at the center of Israeli politics, Jewish settlers are enjoying the spectacle of being courted by all major political parties. Their increased violence against the indigenous Palestinians in the West Bank is a form of political muscle-flexing, an expression of dominance and a brutish display of political priorities.”

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is hardly prosecuted by the Israeli authorities.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)