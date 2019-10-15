Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Commuters on West Bank Roads

Jewish settlers today attacked with stones Palestinian vehicles traveling on roads in the south of the West Bank causing damage but no injuries, according to Palestinian security sources.

The settlers pelted the vehicles with stones on a road south of Bethlehem causing damage to at least one car, said the sources.

The real violence is the settler-colonial enterprise which destroys communities and creates a system of apartheid in the Palestinian Territories and for Palestinians in Israel. Always deflecting from the truth. This is the original fake news. The land was not empty! #Jerusalem https://t.co/2ktOovToRM — Sadaka (@SadakaIreland) October 7, 2019

Settlers are never prosecuted for attacking Palestinian civilians in the occupied territories and often carry out their acts in the presence of soldiers.

