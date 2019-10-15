Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Commuters on West Bank Roads

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

Jewish settlers today attacked with stones Palestinian vehicles traveling on roads in the south of the West Bank causing damage but no injuries, according to Palestinian security sources.

The settlers pelted the vehicles with stones on a road south of Bethlehem causing damage to at least one car, said the sources.

Settlers are never prosecuted for attacking Palestinian civilians in the occupied territories and often carry out their acts in the presence of soldiers.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

