Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Family in West Bank

Jewish settlers attacked this morning a Palestinian family in the town of Dura in the southern West Bank and beat its members despite the presence of soldiers in the area, according to sources.

Settlers broke into farming land west of Dura, located near Ngihout settlement, forcing the landowners to defend their property. The settlers attacked the family and got into a fistfight with its members.

Soldiers in the area intervened on behalf of the settlers and fired teargas at the Palestinians causing suffocation cases among them who required treatment.

Landowners said settlers’ attacks against them have increased recently as the settlers were expanding their settlement.

