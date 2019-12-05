Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Farmers South of Hebron

December 5, 2019 Blog, News
Israeli forces routinely harass Palestinian farmers in the West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

Jewish settlers today attacked Palestinian farmers in Umm al-Arayes village, located to the east of Yatta in the southern West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Coordinator of the Anti-Wall and Settlement Committees Rateb Jabour said that a group of settlers from the Mizpe Yaer settlement beat up and prevented Palestinian farmers from plowing up their fields to plant winter crops.

The assaulted farmers were identified as members of the Jabarin family.

Jewish settlers and Israeli forces routinely harass Palestinian shepherds grazing their flock in the area in order to drive them out of their land and take it over for the construction of illegal colonial settlements.

Israeli violations against the area include demolition of animal barns, homes and residential structures. Issuance of construction permits by Israel to local Palestinians in the area is non-existent.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

