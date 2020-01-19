Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Homes in Hebron

January 19, 2020 Blog, News
Jewish settlers attack Palestinian homes in Hebron (Al-Khalil). (Photo: via Twitter)

Jewish settlers carried out overnight attacks on Palestinian homes in the occupied city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), local media reported.

Dozens of settlers from the illegal Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba threw rocks and glass bottles at Palestinian homes in the Hebron neighborhood of Jaber, according to Palestinian Authority’s official news agency WAFA.

The settlers were protected by a military escort as they chanted profanities and racist slogans against local Palestinian residents.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

As journalist and author Ramzy Baroud commented:

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely.”

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinians casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”. 

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.