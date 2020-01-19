Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Homes in Hebron

Jewish settlers carried out overnight attacks on Palestinian homes in the occupied city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), local media reported.

Dozens of settlers from the illegal Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba threw rocks and glass bottles at Palestinian homes in the Hebron neighborhood of Jaber, according to Palestinian Authority’s official news agency WAFA.

A horde of armed Israeli settlers attacked under military protection #Palestinian homes in Jaber neighborhood in al-Khalil city on Saturday night.#Palestine #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/nfu0DwV18D — Women For Palestine (@WomenForPal) January 19, 2020

The settlers were protected by a military escort as they chanted profanities and racist slogans against local Palestinian residents.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian homes in Hebron with stones | https://t.co/VnFvIoLMPY (Archive photo) pic.twitter.com/kbwtBjCSVC — PLO Department of Public Diplomacy & Policy (@PalestinePDP) January 19, 2020

As journalist and author Ramzy Baroud commented:

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely.”

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinians casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Social Media)