Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Homes in Nablus Area

January 13, 2020 Blog, News
Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

Jewish settlers today attacked with stones Palestinian residents’ homes in the village of Madama to the south of Nablus, in the northern West Bank, according to a local activist.

Ghassan Daghlas, in charge of the anti-settlement file in the northern West Bank, said residents managed to fend off the attack. No injuries were reported.

As journalist and author Ramzy Baroud commented:

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely.”

Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation, according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinians casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”. 

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

