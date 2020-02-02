Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Shepherd in Jordan Valley

A group of armed Jewish settlers attacked today a Palestinian shepherd while he was grazing his livestock near Khirbet Yarza, west of the Jordan Valley, according to a local activist.

Aref Daraghmeh, a human rights activist, said that a group armed Jewish settlers beat up Faysal Masaeed and threatened to shoot him while he was grazing his livestock.

Khirbet Yarza is a marginalized hamlet, and most of its lands are planted with Israeli landmines.

The residents of Yarza, located in the area designated as C, which is under full Israeli military rule, make a living off shepherding and live in natural caves, in shacks, or in tents. Over the years, the Civil Administration has repeatedly demolished the community’s structures.

Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud, commented:

“Unfortunately for Masafer Yatta, and those living in ‘Area C’, however, the degree of control is so suffocating that every aspect of Palestinian life – freedom of movement, education, access to clean water, and so on – is controlled by a complex system of Israeli military ordinances that have no regard whatsoever for the well-being of the beleaguered communities.”

Jewish settlers, backed by Israeli soldiers, often prevent Palestinian shepherds from herding in the open pastures of the occupied West Bank in order to force them to abandon the area.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)