Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Workers in Hebron

June 16, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian residents are regularly harassed by Israeli forces and settlers in Hebron. (Photo: via AJE)

Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian construction workers and residents in Tal Remedeh neighborhood, in central Hebron (Al-Khalil), the occupied West Bank, said WAFA correspondent.

A number of Jewish settlers from the illegal West Bank settlements of Ramat Yishai and Beit Hadassah, under the protection of Israeli forces, attacked construction workers while they were building a wall in the said neighborhood, causing damage to the wall.

Settlers further attacked residents in the area and tried to attack them. No injuries were reported.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

