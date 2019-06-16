Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Workers in Hebron

Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian construction workers and residents in Tal Remedeh neighborhood, in central Hebron (Al-Khalil), the occupied West Bank, said WAFA correspondent.
Yesterday In Hebron, I gave a tour to American university professors from 12 different universities, in the photo; you can see me showing them apartheid system, to my right Israeli settlers under civil law, to my left Palestinian families living under Israeli military law. pic.twitter.com/Q4bbGrQ376
— Issa Amro عيسى عمرو 🇵🇸 (@Issaamro) May 2, 2019
A number of Jewish settlers from the illegal West Bank settlements of Ramat Yishai and Beit Hadassah, under the protection of Israeli forces, attacked construction workers while they were building a wall in the said neighborhood, causing damage to the wall.
Settlers further attacked residents in the area and tried to attack them. No injuries were reported.
(Wafa, PC, Social Media)
