Jewish Settlers Burn down Palestinian Classroom near Nablus

Jewish settlers on Monday night set fire to a classroom in a local school in the village of Einabus, near the Palestinian town of Nablus.

Local activist Ghassan Daghlas told WAFA that a number of settlers sneaked their way to the village, where they smashed one of the windows of the local boys’ primary school, and hurled inflammable materials, setting the classroom on fire.

Israeli settlers this morning attacked a Palestinian school in Einabus village in Nablus, burned a classroom and spray-painted racist graffiti on the walls. pic.twitter.com/oK53MSH774 — moneeb saada (@moneeb_saada) January 28, 2020

They also spray-painted anti-Palestinian graffiti in Hebrew.

The settlers came from the illegal colonial settlement of Yitzhar, which is inhabited by hardcore fanatic Jews.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)