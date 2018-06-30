Jewish Settlers Burn Dozens of Olive Trees in the West Bank

Extremist Jewish settlers have burned dozens of olive trees on Palestinian farms in the neighborhood of Beit Forik near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, Palestine Information Centre reported on Friday.

#BDS Israeli settlers set ablaze large areas of #Palestinian lands in occupied West Bank, hundreds of olive trees destroyed https://t.co/OPwlf9q99u — Love 4 Palestine (@WithPalestine) June 29, 2018

Local sources said that the settlers came from the illegal Israeli colony-settlement of Itmar. They were protected by a contingent of the Israeli occupation forces.

Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinian agricultural fields in Saffa west of Ramallah , occupied West Bank #Palestine pic.twitter.com/yBrii0u8lP — Palestine (@OccuPalGaza) June 28, 2018

Palestinian farmers and firefighters rushed to the farms to fight the fires which spread in three areas.

An official Palestinian report issued on Sunday showed that the Israeli occupation forces and settlers carried out 128 violations and aggressions on Palestinian holy sites in the occupied West Bank, Jerusalem, during April. The report, which was issued b… https://t.co/svfnAHHaUd pic.twitter.com/mrKAM1giZK — Lib Dem FO Palestine (@LDFoP) May 7, 2018

Meanwhile, 800 other Jewish settlers, also protected by Israeli occupation forces, invaded the village of Kafl Haris to the north of Salfit and performed mystical rituals near old tombs. They claimed that the tombs are those of Jewish rabbis.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)