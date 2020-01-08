Jewish Settlers Chop down 50 Olive Trees near Nablus

Jewish settlers chopped down today 50 olive trees for Palestinian farmers in the village of al-Sawiya, to the south of the West Bank city of Nablus, according to a local official.

Ghassan Daghlas, in charge of the settlements file in the northern West Bank, told WAFA that settlers from the Jewish settlement of Rahalim, which was built illegally on al-Sawiya and nearby Yetma land, were responsible for cutting off the trees.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)