Jewish Settlers Destroy Two Solar Panels near Hebron

February 25, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli soldiers escorting Jewish settlers destroyed two solar panels providing electricity to two homes near Hebron. (Photo: via Social Media)

Jewish settlers destroyed two solar panels used for providing electricity to two homes in Wadi Sair area in southeastern Hebron (Al-Khalil) of the southern occupied West Bank, on Sunday.

Locals reported that Israeli soldiers escorting Jewish settlers into the area and destroyed two solar panels providing electricity to two homes in Jorat al-Khayl area in Wadi Sair.

Israeli soldiers destroyed the contents of three homes and confiscated surveillance camera recordings.

The homes belong to locals Ibrahim Khalil Shalaldeh and Abdullah Ibrahim Shalaldeh, in addition to the home of Ahmad Shalaldeh; that was raided and damaged by Israeli settlers.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law, with recent announcements of settlement expansion provoking condemnation from the international community.

According to a report by Israeli NGO B’Tselem, Israeli settlers’ vandalism in the occupied West Bank is a daily routine and is fully backed by Israeli authorities.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

