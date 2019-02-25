Jewish Settlers Destroy Two Solar Panels near Hebron

Jewish settlers destroyed two solar panels used for providing electricity to two homes in Wadi Sair area in southeastern Hebron (Al-Khalil) of the southern occupied West Bank, on Sunday.

Locals reported that Israeli soldiers escorting Jewish settlers into the area and destroyed two solar panels providing electricity to two homes in Jorat al-Khayl area in Wadi Sair.

Israeli soldiers destroyed the contents of three homes and confiscated surveillance camera recordings.

Israeli forces destroyed two solar panels on Sunday evening used for providing electricity to two homes in Wadi Sair in area southeastern #Hebron of the southern occupied west #GroupPalestine #قروب_فلسطيني pic.twitter.com/dwNg2OZrR4 — 🇵🇸✿•༻иαѕтιтι кαяуα ∂єωι༺✿🇵🇸 (@Nas_Titi666) February 25, 2019

The homes belong to locals Ibrahim Khalil Shalaldeh and Abdullah Ibrahim Shalaldeh, in addition to the home of Ahmad Shalaldeh; that was raided and damaged by Israeli settlers.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law, with recent announcements of settlement expansion provoking condemnation from the international community.

Israeli forces destroyed two solar panels used for providing electricity to two homes in Wadi Sair area in southeastern… Posted by Gaza Post on Monday, February 25, 2019

According to a report by Israeli NGO B’Tselem, Israeli settlers’ vandalism in the occupied West Bank is a daily routine and is fully backed by Israeli authorities.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)