Jewish Settlers Dump Sewage on Palestinian School in Qalqiliya

Jewish settlers from the illegal Jewish settlement of Shaare Tikva dumped their sewage into a Palestinian school in the Azzun Atma village in the northern occupied West Bank district of Qalqilia, on Thursday.

Azzun Beit Amin School principal Alaa Marabeh said that the school’s playground was flooded by sewage causing a foul smell inside the school.

Israeli settlers dump sewage on Palestinian school in Qalqiliya https://t.co/02ale6bTAd — Redress Information & Analysis (@redress) November 1, 2018

The principal added that this is the second time in a period of two months that Jewish settlers dump their sewage on the school property.

Marabeh pointed out that it takes over 10 days for the sewage water to dry, causing health issues for students and community at large.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law, with recent announcements of settlement expansion provoking condemnation from the international community.

‘A cruel choice’: why Israel targets Palestinian schools: Palestinian education is the best in the Middle East, despite constant attacks from Jewish settlers and the Israeli army, writes RAMZY BAROUD https://t.co/ll8Koeggl7 #Israel #Palestine #Gaza #HumanRights — Morning Star (@M_Star_Online) October 30, 2018

The Palestinian government has no jurisdiction over Israelis in the West Bank, and violent acts carried out by Israeli settlers often occur in the presence of Israeli military forces who rarely act to protect Palestinian residents.

The majority of settler attacks committed against Palestinians are met with impunity, with Israelis rarely facing consequences for such attacks.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)