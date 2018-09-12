Jewish Settlers Expand Outposts in the Jordan Valley (VIDEO)

Israeli settlers “started building and setting up housing structures” in a settlement outpost in Khirbet Al-Sweida village in Tubas in the northern Jordan Valley of the occupied West Bank, reported Ma’an News Agency yesterday.

Israeli settlers build houses in Jordan Valleyhttps://t.co/406P9f6r59 pic.twitter.com/zOx1RYLL9S — Ma'an News Agency (@MaanNewsAgency) September 11, 2018

Maan reported that:

“The settlement outpost was set up in May 2018 south of the Shadmot Mehola Israeli settlement, the only area where Palestinian shepherds could herd their sheep”.

The report added:

“The closure of the area would close off thousands of dunums of lands where Palestinian farmers could shepherd their sheep; the new settlement outpost would close obstruct the daily lives of dozens of families and landowners in the area.”

Israeli settlers have been setting up new mobile homes near Tubas in the northern Jordan Valley region of the occupied West Bank, in the latest example of so-called 'outpost' expansion. https://t.co/nepItBFtCb pic.twitter.com/lD4Ds9BLpQ — Ben White (@benabyad) September 12, 2018

According to activist Aaref Daraghmeh, Israel confiscated thousands of dunums of lands from its original Palestinian owners for Israeli settlement expansion in the area.

How the Israeli occupation limits Palestinians in the Jordan Valley to access water. https://t.co/4eI2qNS9Cy pic.twitter.com/SgG7wK8CCp — Al Jazeera World (@AlJazeera_World) September 4, 2018

Daraghmeh said that Israeli settlers have now set up mobile homes around five kilometers away from the Al-Sweida settlement outpost near the village, and had raised the Israeli flag on the structures.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)