Jewish Settlers Expand Outposts in the Jordan Valley (VIDEO)

September 12, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli forces confiscated metres of water pipes in the Jordan Valley. (Photo: Activestills.org)

Israeli settlers “started building and setting up housing structures” in a settlement outpost in Khirbet Al-Sweida village in Tubas in the northern Jordan Valley of the occupied West Bank, reported Ma’an News Agency yesterday.

Maan reported that:

“The settlement outpost was set up in May 2018 south of the Shadmot Mehola Israeli settlement, the only area where Palestinian shepherds could herd their sheep”.

The report added:

“The closure of the area would close off thousands of dunums of lands where Palestinian farmers could shepherd their sheep; the new settlement outpost would close obstruct the daily lives of dozens of families and landowners in the area.”

According to activist Aaref Daraghmeh, Israel confiscated thousands of dunums of lands from its original Palestinian owners for Israeli settlement expansion in the area.

Daraghmeh said that Israeli settlers have now set up mobile homes around five kilometers away from the Al-Sweida settlement outpost near the village, and had raised the Israeli flag on the structures.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.