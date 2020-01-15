Jewish Settlers Flood West Bank Farmlands with Wastewater

Jewish settlers today flooded farmlands of the village of Jalboun, located to the east of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, with wastewater.

Mayor of Jalboun Nidal Abu al Rub told WAFA that settlers from neighboring illegal settlements have been discharging their untreated sewage for several days through Israel’s Apartheid wall.

He added that the toxic stream of sewage that runs steadily has a devastating effect on the health and livelihood of Palestinians in the area, and urged human rights organizations to immediately intervene to bring this Israeli violation to an end.

The sewage submerging farmlands, and the rancid smell engulfing the area and mosquitoes swarming it often force farmers to desert their farmlands, which are subsequently seized for the expansion of Israeli colonial settlements.

Israel’s Apartheid wall has negatively impacted Palestinian water resources, which are already devastated by continuous Israeli theft and illegal dumping of toxic waste.

Destruction of the villages by occupation has many forms!

Israeli Settlers pump the wastewater into the village of Khan al-Ahmar in #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/Py4k5Jbc9W — Palestinians abroad (@PalesAbroadE) October 4, 2018

According to a report issued by the Bethlehem-based, Applied Research Institute, “(Illegal Jewish) settlements don’t have wastewater treatment plants and instead dump their wastewater onto the Palestinian villages”.

“Untreated wastewater”, the report continues, “is one of the biggest pollutants in the West Bank, contaminating streams, springs, and other water sources”.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)