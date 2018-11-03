Jewish Settlers Injure Palestinian Activist, Son in Hebron (VIDEOS)

A Palestinian activist and his son were assaulted by a group of Jewish settlers, on Saturday afternoon, in Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Activist Imad Abu Shamsiyeh, from Defenders of Human Rights group, told Ma’an that Jewish settlers attacked his family home by throwing rocks, injuring him and his son Saleh; Imad sustained injuries in the leg while Saleh was lightly injured in his arm.

ISMPalestine "Settlers invade Palestinian city of al Khalil /Hebron in two places. Israeli occupation soldiers and border police close Palestinian shops and streets for Setter tours during the Feast of Sarah.

Parts of Palestinian city are shut down … pic.twitter.com/fxLQEvt7Dl" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) November 3, 2018

Abu Shamsiyeh pointed out that the attacking Israeli settlers were under armed security by Israeli forces.

He added that Israeli soldiers then forced him to stay inside his house.

Abu Shamsiyeh said that a fence he had installed around his house, located in the Tel Rumeida neighborhood in the Old City of Hebron, prevented further injuries among family members.

Settlers tour through Bal al Zawiye #Hebron pete tee by Border Police. Zionist settlers seen in background as occupation forces block streets and local businesses are shut. #Freepalestine #Israelioccupation pic.twitter.com/mPnmHTC7vs — ISM Palestine (@ISMPalestine) November 3, 2018

Tel Rumeida has long been a flash-point for tensions between Palestinians and Jewish settlers, as it is located near illegal Jewish settlements whose residents are notoriously aggressive toward Palestinians.

The neighborhood is located within the area of the city designated as H2, an area taking over the bulk of Hebron’s Old City that is under full Israeli military control, and the site of five illegal Jewish settlements which continually expand into surrounding Palestinian neighborhoods.

#Watch | Dozens of extremist Jewish settlers accompanied by IOF raid Beersheba Street in Hebron city, southern West Bank, today. pic.twitter.com/JN4tFiT5IP — Hatem Salah #Gaza (@HHaweleh) November 3, 2018

The Israeli-controlled H2 area is home to 30,000 Palestinians and around 800 Jewish settlers who live under the protection of Israeli forces.

Some 800 notoriously aggressive Jewish settlers now live under the protection of the Israeli military in the Old City of Hebron, surrounded by more than 30,000 Palestinians.

Extremist Jewish settlers perform provocative tours in the Old City of Hebron, southern West Bank, today. pic.twitter.com/Gb6cjl9EDT — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 3, 2018

Palestinian residents of the Old City face a large Israeli military presence on a daily basis, with at least 20 checkpoints set up at the entrances of many streets, as well as the entrance of the Ibrahimi Mosque itself.

Meanwhile, Jewish settlers move freely on the street, drive cars and carry machine guns.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)