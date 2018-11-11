Jewish Settlers Prevent Entry of Truckloads into Gaza (VIDEO)

Israeli settlers prevented the entry of dozens of truckloads of basic supplies and fuel, on Sunday, into the besieged Gaza Strip through the Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing.

According to local sources, dozens of Israeli settlers blocked the main road leading to Karam Abu Salem crossing, Gaza’s main commercial crossing, preventing truckloads of merchandise, food, fuel, gas, and construction materials to enter Gaza.

Israeli settlers block entry of goods into Gaza https://t.co/cJuCEVZpSG — Joe Catron 🌹 (@jncatron) November 11, 2018

Due to the roadblock by Jewish settlers, hundreds of trucks still wait on the Palestinian side of the crossing, awaiting discharge of the truckloads coming from the Israeli side.

This is not the first time that Jewish settlers attempted to prevent goods from entering Gaza, during which they blocked a road leading to the Karam Abu Salem crossing and demanded that the Israeli government should cancel the entry of goods into Gaza, as long as the launching of incendiary kites and balloons continues.

#Israeli settlers prevent trucks loaded with essential goods entering the #Gaza strip from the only commerce crossing (Kerem Shalom).

Video from the #Israeli side.#BDS pic.twitter.com/H9LAIkiQIm — Bahaa.Shammala 🇵🇸 Gaza ✌ (@palbahaa) November 11, 2018

However, Palestinians in Gaza view the incendiary kites as a form of protest against Israel’s nearly 12-year blockade of Gaza and for Palestinian refugees right of return to their homes and lands which are now known as Israel.

There are three crossings into the Gaza Strip; two are controlled by Israel and one by Egypt. The Gaza-Israel crossings are the Erez crossing in the northern Gaza Strip, that is specifically for pedestrians, and Karam Abu Salem in the southern Gaza Strip for the entry of goods and fuel. The Gaza-Egypt crossing is the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, but is often closed and lacks infrastructure for it to be a main commercial crossing.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)