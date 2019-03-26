Jewish Settlers Raid 2 Palestinian Elementary Schools

A group of Jewish settlers attempted to raid two Palestinian elementary schools, on Tuesday afternoon, in the Tuqu village, southeast of the southern occupied West Bank district of Bethlehem.
Locals told Ma’an that heavily armed Israeli forces escorted a group of Jewish settlers, who were gathered holding Israeli flags near the two mixed elementary schools, attempted to break in.
Sources mentioned that teachers and school staff prevented Israeli settlers from entering the premises and closed the main gates.
The attack caused panic among the students, forcing the two schools to dismiss them early, in fear that the Israeli settlers would become violent.
No injuries were reported.
It is noteworthy that the Palestinian Ministry of Education released its annual report for 2017 documenting the Israeli government’s violations against Palestinian education, saying that 80,279 Palestinian children and 4,929 teachers and staff were “attacked” by Jewish settlers or soldiers.
According to the report, nine students were killed, while 603 students and 55 teachers and school employees sustained wounds during Israeli raids into schools or by being run over by Israeli military jeeps, while dozens of students suffered from suffocation due to inhaling tear-gas fired by Israeli forces against them.
(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)
Settlers = Incredibly Unattractive Racists
Lies lies lies. Arab teenagers stand outside the school and throw rocks on passing Jewish cars and school busses every single day. No one in their Arab Tequa community stops it or condemns it. Yesterday they smashed all the windows and Jewish school kids on bus suffered from shock, trauma and anxiety. The Jewish parents protested and blocked the street outside the school for one hour at noon.
No Jew attempted to enter the Arab schools, which are run by Hamas supporters.
Settlers = illegitimate terrorist sociopaths. These subhumans have always been a stain upon Judaism since there actions reflect the true evil that permeates Israeli society. This cult of hate will be removed at some point, hopefully with brute and decisive force.