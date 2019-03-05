Jewish Settlers Seize Palestinian Home in East Jerusalem (VIDEOS)

Jewish settlers seized a Palestinian home belonging to the al-Halabi family, on Tuesday, in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem.
A Ma’an reporter said that Jewish settlers raided the al-Halabi family home, where an elderly Palestinian couple lives and who were out shopping for groceries at the time; the couple was thrown out by settlers upon arrival.
Protected by Israeli occupation forces, Israeli Jewish settlers steal Palestinian house In #Jerusalem’s Old City!
Palestinian residents of the house are now #homeless#IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/KOJhio1QDa
— Palestine Times (@PalestineTimes3) March 5, 2019
Palestinian youths attempted to defend the home from seizure, however, Israeli police forces assaulted them and fired tear-gas bombs towards them.
Sources confirmed that Israeli forces detained five of the youths. Their identity remained unknown.
#armedrobber #Jewish #settlers steal another house in the old city #Jerusalem and eject its #Palestinian residents who have lived in it for decades, protected by #ApartheidIsrael’s best funded #terrorist grouping, the #IDF. #Apartheid #Israel #colonialism #racism #Zionism #EVIL https://t.co/GtJLKjkTT3
— Professor Kamel Hawwash كامل الحواش (@kamelhawwash) March 5, 2019
Additionally, the Jewish settlers who seized the home, pepper sprayed Palestinian residents and students, resulting in a number of severe suffocation cases.
Sources also mentioned that the home is located in a Palestinian-owned building, which is divided into four ownerships. Two belong to the al-Alami family, the third belongs to the Eshteiyeh family, and the fourth belongs to the al-Halabi family (amounts up to 40%) and measures 100-square-meters.
In less than 2 weeks, another bandit of Israeli settlers steal another Palestinian family's home in Aqbet Darwish, 70 m from Alaqsa mosque in the Muslim quarter of occupied east of Jerusalem, while the Palestinian owners were out.#IsraeliCrimes#BDSpic.twitter.com/nkMA1eaKyo
— Za'atar Akhdar (@Green_Thyme) March 5, 2019
It is noteworthy that 60% of the al-Alami and Eshteiyeh ownership was previously seized by Israeli settlers as part of Israel’s settlement expansion plan.
The fate of Jerusalem has been a focal point of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for decades, with numerous tensions arising over Israeli threats regarding the status of non-Jewish religious sites in the city, and the “Judaization” of East Jerusalem through settlement construction and mass demolitions of Palestinian homes.
(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)
