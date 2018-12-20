Jewish Settlers Spray Racist Graffiti in Beit Hanina (VIDEOS)

Jewish settlers sprayed racist graffiti in the Beit Hanina town, north of occupied East Jerusalem, on predawn Thursday.

Locals told Ma’an that Jewish settlers raided the al-Gharableh neighborhood of the town, adjacent to the Pisgat Zeev illegal Jewish settlement and sprayed graffiti calling for killing Arabs.

#WATCH Barbaric 🤬

Israeli Settlers damaged tires for more than 20 Palestinian vehicles, Beit Hanina in East #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/eMiPYOK2UE — PRUF48 (@pruf48) December 20, 2018

Jewish settlers also punctured the tires of dozens of Palestinian-owned vehicles.

Earlier this year, the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal intelligence agency, reported a spike in Israeli hate crimes against Palestinians in 2018.

Many Palestinian activists and rights groups have accused Israel of fostering a “culture of impunity” for Israelis committing violent acts against Palestinians.

Several vehicles in Beit Hanina, a #Palestinian 🇵🇸 majority East #Jerusalem neighborhood were vandalized with “price tag” graffiti, tires slashed, in growing anti Arab hate crimes carried out by #Israel 🇮🇱 settlers https://t.co/JUGCSQJ4H8 pic.twitter.com/oGbaieRk8F — SaadAbedine (@SaadAbedine) December 20, 2018

Known as “price tag” attacks, extremist Jewish settlers use violent acts of retribution on Palestinians and their property to demonstrate their opposition to Israeli restrictions on settlements and their outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law, with recent announcements of settlement expansion provoking condemnation from the international community.

