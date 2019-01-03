Jewish Settlers Stone Palestinian PM’s Convoy

Palestinian Prime Minister, Rami Hamdallah. (Photo: via aawset.com)

A group of Jewish settlers hurled stones at the convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah after he left Midnight Mass on Christmas Day, Arab48 reported the Palestinian Authority saying yesterday.

Two of Hamdallah’s bodyguards were injured when the settlers attacked the fleet at 2 am local time, the PA said.

The incident took place near the Tapuah junction (Za’atara), south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, where, in October, a large stone was hurled at a vehicle being driven by Yaqoub Al-Rabi. That rock went through the windshield and hit his wife Aisha in the head, killing the 47-year-old mother of eight.

It is not the first time Jewish settlers attack Hamdallah’s convoy.

Four years ago, Israeli troops were forced to protect the Palestinian prime minister and his fleet from settlers who attacked it.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

