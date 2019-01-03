Jewish Settlers Stone Palestinian PM’s Convoy

A group of Jewish settlers hurled stones at the convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah after he left Midnight Mass on Christmas Day, Arab48 reported the Palestinian Authority saying yesterday.

Two of Hamdallah’s bodyguards were injured when the settlers attacked the fleet at 2 am local time, the PA said.

Only after Israeli media reported the incident: PA gov’t spokesman confirms settlers hurled rocks at PM Hamdallah’s convoy LAST week south of Nablus, wounding two. pic.twitter.com/LAmL1F3O6t — Rania Zabaneh (@RZabaneh) January 3, 2019

The incident took place near the Tapuah junction (Za’atara), south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, where, in October, a large stone was hurled at a vehicle being driven by Yaqoub Al-Rabi. That rock went through the windshield and hit his wife Aisha in the head, killing the 47-year-old mother of eight.

Israeli media: Settlers attacked Palest PM Hamdallah last week but

"the Palest govt did not publish any news on it".

Palest Govt spox Yousuf Mahmoud said the attack was at 2 am Christmas Day,

Dec 25th, on Road 60 nr Zaatara Chkpnt S of Nablus, as the PM returned from Bethlehem https://t.co/BpzHLncGUl — Marian Houk (@Marianhouk) January 3, 2019

It is not the first time Jewish settlers attack Hamdallah’s convoy.

Four years ago, Israeli troops were forced to protect the Palestinian prime minister and his fleet from settlers who attacked it.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)