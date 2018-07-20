A group of Jewish settlers stormed two Palestinian villages in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil) today and completed religious rituals there.

Israeli settlers perform religious rituals in Hebron villageshttps://t.co/jo5YB5W3uL pic.twitter.com/D4QQnGHSUD — Ma'an News Agency (@MaanNewsAgency) July 20, 2018

Locals said that Jewish settlers raided the Khirbet Umm Nir village, south of Yatta in southern Hebron district, and the village of Susiya, in the same district.

They added that Jewish settlers performed religious rituals while in the area and called for the displacement of the Palestinian people from their lands.

Settlers regularly storm Palestinian areas in the occupied West Bank to carry out religious rituals under the protection of the Israeli army. Palestinians who try to resist such visits are met with violence and are often detained.

