Jewish Settlers Storm Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus, Injure 20 Palestinians

February 26, 2020 News
The Israeli army regularly accompanies hundreds of Jewish settlers raiding the 'Joseph’s Tomb'. (Photo:File)

A group of Jewish settlers, backed by Israeli soldiers, stormed Joseph’s tomb in occupied Nablus, injuring 20 Palestinians.

Israeli military vehicles stormed the West Bank city to escort a raid carried out by hundreds of extremist Jewish settlers on Joseph’s tomb, QNN reported.

Palestinians tried to confront the raid burning tires and using Molotov cocktails and stones.

The Israeli army responded targeting locals with teargas grenades in addition to rubber-coated metal rounds, injuring at least 20 people, as confirmed by the Red Crescent.

Joseph’s Tomb is an Islamic shrine located less than 2km north-east of the Palestinian city of Nablus. 

(Palestine Chronicle, QNN, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.