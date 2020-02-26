Jewish Settlers Storm Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus, Injure 20 Palestinians

A group of Jewish settlers, backed by Israeli soldiers, stormed Joseph’s tomb in occupied Nablus, injuring 20 Palestinians.

Israeli military vehicles stormed the West Bank city to escort a raid carried out by hundreds of extremist Jewish settlers on Joseph’s tomb, QNN reported.

Palestinians tried to confront the raid burning tires and using Molotov cocktails and stones.

Protected by 💩Israeli army, dozens of Jewish settlers broke into Joseph's Tomb,Nablus.. while you can still laugh and dance, do as you like … because someday in hell you will cry the loudest…#GroupPalestine pic.twitter.com/oVBexZ0OYo — 🇮🇩 丂乙卂ㄒ尺丨ㄚ卂 🇵🇸 (@boedz_jayz) August 20, 2019

The Israeli army responded targeting locals with teargas grenades in addition to rubber-coated metal rounds, injuring at least 20 people, as confirmed by the Red Crescent.

Joseph’s Tomb is an Islamic shrine located less than 2km north-east of the Palestinian city of Nablus.

(Palestine Chronicle, QNN, Social Media)