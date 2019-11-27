Jewish Settlers Storm Joseph’s Tomb near Nablus, Injure 26 Palestinians

26 Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire today overnight as hundreds of Israeli settlers forced their way into Joseph’s Tomb in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, said medical sources.

Israeli forces escorted a convoy of buses packed with hundreds of fanatic Jewish settlers into the site, located in the Palestinian-controlled area, sparking confrontations with Palestinian residents.

Large gangs of israelis launch stones at Palestinians cars travelling between Jenin & Nablus, damage vehicles & inflict terror on drivers https://t.co/4q6y6LYiRb — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) November 27, 2019

Soldiers opened fire on Palestinians protesting the raid and attempting to block settlers’ access to the site, injuring 15 protestors with rubber-coated steel bullets.

Palestinian Red Crescent Society medics confirmed that they treated 15 casualties at the scene.

More than a thousand of extremist Israeli settlers stormed last night Joseph’s Tomb near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus to perform Talmudic rituals. pic.twitter.com/7rEoEZmFv1 — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) October 7, 2019

Soldiers also showered protesters with tear gas canisters, causing 11 to suffocate. All suffocation cases received first aid treatment at the scene.

Settlers repeatedly break into Joseph’s Tomb, located in a densely Palestinian populated area in Nablus, provoking chaos and confrontation with local residents.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)