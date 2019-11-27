Jewish Settlers Storm Joseph’s Tomb near Nablus, Injure 26 Palestinians

November 27, 2019 News
A file photo of Israeli Jewish settlers storming historic and archaeological site near Nablus. (Photo: via MEMO)

26 Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire today overnight as hundreds of Israeli settlers forced their way into Joseph’s Tomb in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, said medical sources.

Israeli forces escorted a convoy of buses packed with hundreds of fanatic Jewish settlers into the site, located in the Palestinian-controlled area, sparking confrontations with Palestinian residents.

Soldiers opened fire on Palestinians protesting the raid and attempting to block settlers’ access to the site, injuring 15 protestors with rubber-coated steel bullets.

Palestinian Red Crescent Society medics confirmed that they treated 15 casualties at the scene.

Soldiers also showered protesters with tear gas canisters, causing 11 to suffocate. All suffocation cases received first aid treatment at the scene.

Settlers repeatedly break into Joseph’s Tomb, located in a densely Palestinian populated area in Nablus, provoking chaos and confrontation with local residents.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.