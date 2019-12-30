Jewish Settlers Storm Joseph’s Tomb near Nablus, Injure Nine Palestinians

At least nine Palestinians were injured last night, as hundreds of extremist Jewish settlers, backed by the Israeli army, stormed the West Bank city of Nablus.

Israeli soldiers escorted a convoy of buses and vehicles, carrying hundreds of settlers, who reached the area under the pretext of performing rituals at Joseph’s Tomb.

The Palestinian Red Cresent in Nablus told Wafa that three young men were shot with rubber-coated metal bullets and sent to Rafidia hospital; six others were treated in the field.

As Ramzy Baroud, journalist, author, and editor of The Palestine Chronicle said:

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely.”

Settlers repeatedly break into Joseph’s Tomb, provoking chaos and confrontation with local residents.

(The Palestine Chronicle, Wafa, Social Media)