Jewish Settlers Storm Palestinian Homes in Hebron (VIDEOS)

A group of Jewish settlers yesterday raided two Palestinian buildings in Hebron (Al-Khalil) Old City, in the south of the occupied West Bank, locking them from the inside, Ma’an news agency reported.

Reporting the Hebron Rehabilitation Committee, Quds Press said that the homes in the buildings are owned by Palestinian families Arafa, Al-Hamour, Zaheda, and Al-Shurbati.

Illegal Colonialist Settlers Invade Three Homes In Hebron https://t.co/UnjZuebVtl pic.twitter.com/EWdXM7WAR5 — IMEMC News (@imemcnews) October 29, 2018

The two old houses, Ma’an reported the Committee saying, are adjacent to the illegal settlement complex of Avraham Avino in the heart of the Old City.

The committee’s General Director Imad Hamdan said:

“At a time when the Israeli occupation authorities do not allow Palestinians to maintain the cultural and human legacy in the city through renovation and reconstruction, the settlers raid Palestinian buildings and steal them.”

He added:

“The settlers break into the Palestinian buildings and close their doors from the inside and start working in them ahead of seizing them.”

Meanwhile, he said that the settlers use equipment from the occupation forces, which Hamdan said is an effort “to enable the settlers to reach the Palestinian buildings”.

Today, the settlers enter these buildings and leave them again, he said.

“We are afraid that they will enter these buildings later on and not leave”.

He noted that the Israeli occupation authorities turn a blind eye to the “illegal” activities of settlers.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)