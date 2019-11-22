Jewish Settlers Torch Palestinian Cars in Occupied West Bank

November 22, 2019 Blog, News
Jewish settlers routinely vandalize cars in the West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

Palestinian officials say Jewish settlers attacked five villages in the occupied West Bank overnight, torching vehicles and olive trees, and leaving graffiti on the walls of homes.

Ghassan Daghlas, a spokesman for the Nablus governorate, says the Jewish settlers set fire to five cars and spray-painted graffiti on more than 20 others. Villagers circulated photos of the damage on social media.

Israel has occupied the West Bank illegally since 1967, and commits various abuses against Palestinian civilians, human rights groups say.

More than 600,000 Israeli Jews live in settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, in constructions considered illegal under international law.

The Oslo agreement of 1995 divided the occupied West Bank into three: Area A, Area B, and Area C. Area A is under the administrative and security control of the Palestinian Authority (PA). Area B’s administration is controlled by the Palestinian Authority, with Israel controlling security. Area C is under full administrative and security control of Israel.

Israeli forces and settlers routinely harass Palestinians in the occupied territories through harming and killing civilians, demolishing homes, poisoning livestock, vandalizing property and other forms of violence.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

