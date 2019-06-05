Jewish Settlers Torch Palestinian Farmlands near Nablus

Jewish settlers set fire to dozens of dunums of Palestinian farmland in Jalud village, south of Nablus.

Ghassan Daghlas, an official who monitors settlement activities in the northern West Bank, told WAFA that a number of Jewish settlers set fire to the villagers’ farmlands, destroying their olive orchards.

Israeli settlers set fire in open lands in the vicinity of Jalud village SE Nablus City — Local Focus – Security Alerts (@LocalFocus1) June 5, 2019

The settlers came from illegal settlements of Adi Ad and Achia, which are inhabited by hardcore fanatic Jews.

Daghlas added that the Palestinian villagers rushed to their orchards to put out the fire.

Criminal Israeli settlers set Palestinian farmlands on fire. Welcome to occupied Palestine. #freePalestine. https://t.co/gvmGOUJ548 — Zaina Arekat (@ZainaArekat) June 5, 2019

Many Palestinian activists and rights groups have repeatedly blamed Israel for fostering a “culture of impunity” for Jewish settlers committing violent acts against Palestinians.

“Price tag” refers to an underground anti-Palestinian Israeli group that routinely attacks Palestinians in the occupied territories and inside Israel.

Acts of violence have been intensified by Israeli settlers. Watch this report and watch one of their latest acts against Palestinians in the West Bank. pic.twitter.com/EV6tNjdu5H — Pal+ English (@palplusenglish) March 19, 2018

The Israeli government still refuses to label it as a terrorist organization and considers it only as groups of vandals. It also considers such acts as hate crimes against Palestinians.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)