Jewish Settlers Uproot Olive Trees, Attack School near Nablus (VIDEO)

Fanatic Jewish settlers today copped off dozens of olive trees in the village of Burin, to the south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, said local sources.

The sources said that settlers from Yitzhar, an illegal settlement inhabited by hardcore Jewish settlers, uprooted about 36 olive trees in the area of “Khillet al-Goul”, that belongs to the villagers of Burin.

These olive trees, which belong to Palestinian citizens of the West Bank village of Burin, were chopped off by extremist Israeli settlers from the hardcore settlement of Yitzhar, today. pic.twitter.com/J2LqD7wM6m — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 7, 2019

Meanwhile, students were evicted from Burin High School after the guard of the aforementioned settlement drew his gun on them.

The school principal Ibraheem Omran said that the school was evicted after the guard made threats and called Israeli soldiers to the scene.

Attacks on education by Israeli military forces and Israeli settlers in Palestine constitute grave violations of children’s rights to education and development.

Israeli settler colonialism has no space or patience for educated Palestinians, who know and fight for their rights and freedom, thus the constant targeting of Palestinian students, universities and schools | Ramzy Baroud https://t.co/TWReaIxUbR pic.twitter.com/Nk0YBPGbYF — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) May 20, 2019

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Settlers’ violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)