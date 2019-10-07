Jewish Settlers Uproot Olive Trees, Attack School near Nablus (VIDEO)

October 7, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities. (Photo: via Social Media)

Fanatic Jewish settlers today copped off dozens of olive trees in the village of Burin, to the south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, said local sources.

The sources said that settlers from Yitzhar, an illegal settlement inhabited by hardcore Jewish settlers, uprooted about 36 olive trees in the area of “Khillet al-Goul”, that belongs to the villagers of Burin.

Meanwhile, students were evicted from Burin High School after the guard of the aforementioned settlement drew his gun on them.

The school principal Ibraheem Omran said that the school was evicted after the guard made threats and called Israeli soldiers to the scene.

Attacks on education by Israeli military forces and Israeli settlers in Palestine constitute grave violations of children’s rights to education and development.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Settlers’ violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

