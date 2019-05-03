Jewish Settlers Vandalize Cars, Spray Death Threats near Nablus (VIDEOS)

May 3, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Extremist Israeli settlers use violent acts of retribution on Palestinians and their property in the West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

Jewish settlers vandalized and spray painted racist, anti-Arab slogans, on the walls and doors of Palestinian-owned home and vehicles, on Friday, in Huwwara town, in the northern occupied West Bank district of Nablus.

Locals told Ma’an that they were shocked to find that Jewish settlers spray-painted racist, anti-Arab slogans and death threats on the walls and doors of one of the homes and several walls across Huwwara.

Ghassan Daghlas, an official who monitors settlement activity in the northern West Bank, told Ma’an that a number of Jewish settlers from the illegal settlement of Yitzhar raided the town in the early hours of Friday.

Daghlas said that Jewish settlers punctured the tires of three Palestinian-owned vehicles, belonging to Rana Adnan Abu Haniye, Fadi Muhammad Damidi, and Muhammad Ibrahim Damidi.

Additionally, Jewish settlers spray-painted racist, anti-Arab slogans, as well as death threats on the walls in the town and on at least 12 vehicles.

Daghlas confirmed that eight of the vehicles, including a truck, were completely damaged.

Many Palestinian activists and rights groups have accused Israel of fostering a “culture of impunity” for Israelis committing violent acts against Palestinians.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.