Jewish Settlers Vandalize Cars, Spray Death Threats near Nablus (VIDEOS)

Jewish settlers vandalized and spray painted racist, anti-Arab slogans, on the walls and doors of Palestinian-owned home and vehicles, on Friday, in Huwwara town, in the northern occupied West Bank district of Nablus.

Locals told Ma’an that they were shocked to find that Jewish settlers spray-painted racist, anti-Arab slogans and death threats on the walls and doors of one of the homes and several walls across Huwwara.

Watch

Israeli settlers, acompanied by a number of Israeli military invaded what is called, Yousha Bin Noon Tomb site in the West Bank city of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/mc3gix0Nep — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) May 2, 2019

Ghassan Daghlas, an official who monitors settlement activity in the northern West Bank, told Ma’an that a number of Jewish settlers from the illegal settlement of Yitzhar raided the town in the early hours of Friday.

Daghlas said that Jewish settlers punctured the tires of three Palestinian-owned vehicles, belonging to Rana Adnan Abu Haniye, Fadi Muhammad Damidi, and Muhammad Ibrahim Damidi.

Radical Young Israelis and the Price Tag Attacks: Rockets and Revenge (D… https://t.co/TtBEmGVKTJ via @YouTube — Jason (@Jason_MI5) April 30, 2019

Additionally, Jewish settlers spray-painted racist, anti-Arab slogans, as well as death threats on the walls in the town and on at least 12 vehicles.

Daghlas confirmed that eight of the vehicles, including a truck, were completely damaged.

Many Palestinian activists and rights groups have accused Israel of fostering a “culture of impunity” for Israelis committing violent acts against Palestinians.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)