Jewish Settlers Vandalize Palestinian Cars with Stones (VIDEO)

August 24, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos

Several groups of illegal Jewish settlers yesterday hurled stones at Palestinian vehicles near the West Bank cities of Hebron (Al-Khalil) and Nablus, Quds Press reported.

Quds Press said that settlers gathered at Route 60, east of Hebron, and threw stones at Palestinian cars. Israeli forces also set up a checkpoint in the city’s Dora neighborhood and caused heavy congestion as they searched the cars and checked drivers’ IDs.

Meanwhile, tens of illegal settlers closed the road which connects Huwwara, south of Nablus, with the north of the West Bank, also throwing stones at Palestinian vehicles.

Ghassan Daghlas – a Palestinian Authority (PA) official who monitors settlements in the north of the West Bank – said that tens of Israeli settlers, protected by the Israeli army, closed Yitzhar road and threw stones at Palestinian vehicles which attempted to pass through the barricades.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

