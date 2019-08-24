Jewish Settlers Vandalize Palestinian Cars with Stones (VIDEO)

Several groups of illegal Jewish settlers yesterday hurled stones at Palestinian vehicles near the West Bank cities of Hebron (Al-Khalil) and Nablus, Quds Press reported.

Quds Press said that settlers gathered at Route 60, east of Hebron, and threw stones at Palestinian cars. Israeli forces also set up a checkpoint in the city’s Dora neighborhood and caused heavy congestion as they searched the cars and checked drivers’ IDs.

Israelis attack Palestinian residents east of al-Khalil, hurl rocks at Palestinian cars, block roads in Nablus, slash tyres & smash property https://t.co/4lwGo8TP7f — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) August 24, 2019

Meanwhile, tens of illegal settlers closed the road which connects Huwwara, south of Nablus, with the north of the West Bank, also throwing stones at Palestinian vehicles.

In this video, you're watching Israeli settlers, just for fun, attack a Palestinian woman and her children in Hebron, the occupied Palestine. #palestine pic.twitter.com/hYmozU8yp0 — Jasmine 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@Jasmine_Omar1) August 19, 2019

Ghassan Daghlas – a Palestinian Authority (PA) official who monitors settlements in the north of the West Bank – said that tens of Israeli settlers, protected by the Israeli army, closed Yitzhar road and threw stones at Palestinian vehicles which attempted to pass through the barricades.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)