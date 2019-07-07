Jewish Settlers Vandalize Palestinian Vehicles near Nablus

July 7, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

Jewish settlers last night slashed the tires of several Palestinian vehicles parked outside homes in the village of Awarta, to the south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Ghassan Daghlas, an official who monitors settlement activities in the northern West Bank, told WAFA that a number of extremist Jewish settlers stormed the village in the early morning hours before they punctured the tires of parked vehicles which belong to local residents.

He said the settlers also spray-painted racist graffiti on walls of homes and a school in the village.

Many Palestinian activists and rights groups have repeatedly blamed Israel for fostering a “culture of impunity” for Jewish settlers committing violent acts against Palestinians.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

This violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.