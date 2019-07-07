Jewish Settlers Vandalize Palestinian Vehicles near Nablus

Jewish settlers last night slashed the tires of several Palestinian vehicles parked outside homes in the village of Awarta, to the south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Ghassan Daghlas, an official who monitors settlement activities in the northern West Bank, told WAFA that a number of extremist Jewish settlers stormed the village in the early morning hours before they punctured the tires of parked vehicles which belong to local residents.

~ Israel demolishes a Palestinian home near the Galilee (inside Israel) ~Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian cars in Nablus ~Israeli occupation forces begin demolition campaign in al-Walajeh On all fronts, Palestinians are under attack pic.twitter.com/AosR4FLIjQ — Remi Kanazi (@Remroum) September 3, 2018

He said the settlers also spray-painted racist graffiti on walls of homes and a school in the village.

Many Palestinian activists and rights groups have repeatedly blamed Israel for fostering a “culture of impunity” for Jewish settlers committing violent acts against Palestinians.

Fifteen masked Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian family's home on Wednesday in the occupied West Bank village of Kufr Yasuf. Assaults, vandalism, arson. Routine attacks, committed with impunity.https://t.co/QKf18LCEJO pic.twitter.com/rvCCBxVpLZ — Ben White (@benabyad) June 6, 2019

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

This violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)