Jewish Terrorist Involved in Duma Attack Prepares to Join Israeli Army

Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Thursday that a Jewish terrorist who participated in the killing of members of the Dawabsheh family in the village of Duma, in the occupied West Bank, is currently located in an Israeli military establishment in preparation to join the Israeli army.

In 2015 settlers set fire to the house of Saad Dawabsheh, burning him, his wife Riham and their infant Ali (18 months old) to death, while their son Ahmad (4 years old), the only survivor of the crime, was severely burnt.https://t.co/fMLyTxkAhY — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 12, 2019

The terrorist is in a preparatory institution for military service in the center of the country. He was not identified at the time of his arrest, claiming that when the terrorist attack took place, he was 16 years old. He was referred to by the letter “A.”

Lawyers of terrorist “A” reached a plea bargain with the Public Prosecution, following which he was as acquitted of having a direct connection with the planning of the terrorist attack. They also claimed that he had never entered the Dawabshah family home; instead, the defense required the plaintiff to confess to conspiracy.

Ahmad Dawabshah, was the only one to survive the Dawabsheh massacre four years ago. He was 4 years old when Israeli settlers burned his father Sa'd, his mother Reham, and his 18-month-old brother Ali alive. pic.twitter.com/gpHMiuWRW8 — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) July 31, 2019

According to the prosecutors’ deal, “A” must remain in prison for five years, despite the brutality of the crime committed in July 2015. Back then, the Dawabsheh family home was burned down, leading to the death of the father, Saad, his wife, Reham, and their child, Ali, in addition to seriously wounding their other child, Ahmed.

According to the same deal, “A” confessed to burning a warehouse in the village of Aqraba, vandalizing property and setting fire to a car in the village of Jubb Yusuf on racially motivated grounds, in addition to deflating tires in Beit Safafa.

Ahmad Dawabsheh is lone survivor of his family who were burned alive by Zionist terrorists. He learns to walk today. pic.twitter.com/oBEu9obHWh — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) December 29, 2015

The Prosecution removed charges, including setting fire to the Abbey of the Dormition in occupied Jerusalem, as well as committing several crimes as part of the “price paying” movement. The deal also stipulated that prosecutors should not seek five and a half years sentence.

Israeli security officials, including former Shin Bet chiefs, have warned against the tolerant treatment of Jewish terrorists who commit crimes as part of the “price-paying” movement, particularly by refusing to treat them as terrorists.

